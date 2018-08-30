France-based company bringing plant to Alabama

LINCOLN, Ala. (AP) — A vehicle transportation company is bringing its business to Alabama and with it, 140 jobs.

Al.com reports Lohr North America is converting a building in Lincoln's 160-acre (64-hectare) industrial park into a plant where it plans to employ about 140 people. Salary details were not immediately available.

Mayor Lew Watson says he expects the plant to be up and running in about six to eight months.

Earlier this week, Lincoln's City Council approved a slate of tax abatements for the company, based in France.

Watson says the plant will manufacture car carriers.