Frayed flags replaced at National Veterans Memorial in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio has installed fresh flags outside its building after a U.S. Navy veteran complained that the facility was disrespectfully displaying frayed versions of a U.S. flag, a POW/MIA banner and service flags.

Officials from the museum told The Columbus Dispatch the flags were damaged during recent bad weather and replacements were immediately ordered. They apologized for any feelings of disrespect caused by the wait for the new flags, which were installed Monday.

A local veteran who had complained, 49-year-old John Skaggs, says museum officials assured him they now have replacement flags on hand in case the need arises.

Skaggs says he is satisfied with that outcome.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com