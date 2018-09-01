Free coffee, suspended roadwork for Labor Day travelers

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts transportation officials are halting down roadway construction and handing out free coffee to travelers to ease travel headaches over Labor Day weekend.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says scheduled roadwork will be shut down until Tuesday morning.

Officials say the 18 MassDOT service plazas will be serving free coffee from 10 p.m. on Monday through 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The High Occupancy Vehicle Lane on Interstate 93 between Boston and Quincy will be closed on Monday and will open for regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday.

Transportation officials are encouraging people who will be behind the wheel this weekend to minimize distractions, stay sober and obey speed limits.

They're urging travelers to use www.mass511.com to check live road conditions and traffic cameras.