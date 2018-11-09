Freeway from Carson City to Reno to close for repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Officials say Interstate 580 in northern Carson City and Washoe Valley will be closed during the morning hours of Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

The Nevada Appeal reports the Nevada Department of Transportation announced the closure on its website.

Both directions of I-580/U.S. 395 will be closed from U.S. 50/East William Street exit 39 in central Carson City to the Alternate U.S. 395 Bowers Mansion exit 50 in northern Washoe Valley from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for major utility line repairs.

No access will be allowed via interstate on and off-ramps within the closure area. No through traffic will be allowed through Hobart Road or Eastlake Boulevard areas, but local access will be permitted for residents.

Drivers are asked to plan to travel the interstate before or after the closure times on these dates, or to use other highways.

