French anger at Trump's climate stand hits US-EU trade talks

PARIS (AP) — The European Union appears set to approve new trade talks with the U.S. despite resistance from France because of President Donald Trump's rejection of the Paris climate accord.

An official in French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Thursday that France will vote against starting the talks.

But he said the stance is "purely symbolic," because most EU members support the negotiations. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to presidential policy.

EU officials expressed hope Thursday the talks can move forward soon. Trump and the EU Commission president agreed last year to start talks to calm fears of a trade war prompted by U.S. tariffs on foreign steel.

Macron has sought to stand up to Trump on the international stage and to show French voters he's standing up for the climate.