Frustration mounts as town hits 3 months without post office

CROYDON, Pa. (AP) — Three months after a fire closed their post office and with Christmas approaching, frustration is mounting for residents of one Pennsylvania town.

Officials say the post office in Croydon, outside Philadelphia, suffered mainly smoke damage in the Aug. 22 fire that heavily damaged an adjacent laundromat.

Residents tell The Philadelphia Inquirer that even though a post office in Bensalem isn't far away, it's difficult for those who would normally walk, ride bikes or are disabled and use motorized scooters.

The lines at the Bensalem facility are longer because of the increased traffic.

About 10,000 people live in Croydon.

A regional postal service spokesman says a mobile unit was considered after the fire but couldn't be used due to safety concerns. He declined to estimate when the post office would reopen.

