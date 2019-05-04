Fulfilling voter-approved ethics reform up to commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature was successful in pushing its own bill aimed at ethics reform. But it wasn't what Democrats and others wanted and worked to get voters to pass last year.

Whether the GOP version fulfills the goals of the initiative will be determined in large part by a commission to oversee the conduct of legislators, statewide officials, candidates and lobbyists.

Applications for the five-member commission are being taken until May 24. Applicants include former lawmakers, lawyers, a farmer and several lobbyists.

Gov. Doug Burgum and legislative leaders must select the panel by consensus.

Dina Butcher, a spokeswoman for the group that pushed a constitutional amendment to toughen ethics rules, says a threatened lawsuit is on hold until the group sees how the commission works.