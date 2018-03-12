https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Fund-to-preserve-develop-affordable-housing-in-12746403.php
Fund to preserve, develop affordable housing in Detroit
Updated 10:59 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — A $250 million fund is being established to preserve 10,000 affordable housing units across Detroit neighborhoods and develop 2,000 new units in targeted areas.
Mayor Mike Duggan's office says $50 million in grants, $50 million in public money and $150 million in low-interest borrowing will comprise the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund.
Duggan says Monday in a release that preserving and creating affordable housing is the cornerstone of Detroit's growth strategy.
He adds that "affordable housing offers stability for the city's low-income residents and provides options to households at a range of incomes in all neighborhoods."
More than 1,700 affordable housing units have been preserved in Detroit since 2015.
