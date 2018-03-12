Fund to preserve, develop affordable housing in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A $250 million fund is being established to preserve 10,000 affordable housing units across Detroit neighborhoods and develop 2,000 new units in targeted areas.

Mayor Mike Duggan's office says $50 million in grants, $50 million in public money and $150 million in low-interest borrowing will comprise the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund.

Duggan says Monday in a release that preserving and creating affordable housing is the cornerstone of Detroit's growth strategy.

He adds that "affordable housing offers stability for the city's low-income residents and provides options to households at a range of incomes in all neighborhoods."

More than 1,700 affordable housing units have been preserved in Detroit since 2015.