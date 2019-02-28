Funding released for construction at 2 veterans' homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state comptroller's office has released nearly $11 million for construction at two Illinois Veterans' Homes.

Susana Mendoza's office announced that $7 million was released last week for renovations at the veterans' home in Quincy. State officials committed last year to rebuild the home which dates to the Civil War era for $245 million because of a Legionnaire's disease crisis.

The flu-like illness caused by inhaling bacteria-infected water vapor has led to the deaths of 14 residents there since 2015. A dozen occurred in that first summer before officials took steps to minimize the release of tainted water.

The comptroller this month also released $3.8 million in funding for construction of a Chicago veterans' home. The $71 million project began in 2014 but a two-year budget stalemate halted work.