Funeral held for Marine killed in refueling mission accident

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Several hundred people gathered for a funeral of a Hudson Valley Marine killed when two military planes collided off the coast of Japan in December.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the service for Maj. James Brophy was held in Poughkeepsie Friday at a convention center in the city. The 36-year-old was killed during a Dec. 6 refueling mission accident that also killed four other Marines.

The center's stage behind his casket was decorated with the KC-130J pilot's flight helmet and vest, in addition to a shadow box with his uniform and awards. The 12-year veteran of the Marines is survived by his wife and two children.