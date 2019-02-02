Funeral set for Iowa student who died in sub-zero temps

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a University of Iowa student who died this week in sub-zero temperatures that swept the Midwest.

Television station KCRG reports that the funeral service for 18-year-old Gerald Belz will be held Monday morning at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Officials believe Belz's death was weather-related. His body was found just before 3 a.m. Wednesday behind an academic hall on the Iowa City campus. The temperature at the time was more than negative 20 degrees (-28.89 Celsius).

