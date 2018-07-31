Funeral set for former Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen









Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen is seen in this 1987 P-I file photo. Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen is seen in this 1987 P-I file photo. Image 2 of 3 File - In this Aug. 8, 1982 file photo, Roman Catholic Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen of Seattle, Wash., sits among several thousand anti-nuclear protesters at a peace rally on the Kitsap Peninsula about 10 miles north of the Trident Navy Base at Bangor, Wash.(AP Photo/Barry Sweet, File) less File - In this Aug. 8, 1982 file photo, Roman Catholic Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen of Seattle, Wash., sits among several thousand anti-nuclear protesters at a peace rally on the Kitsap Peninsula about 10 ... more Photo: Barry Sweet Image 3 of 3 FILE - In this May 18, 2009 file photo, former Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen, 87, retired and living in Montana, testifies at the King County Courthouse in Seattle. Former Seattle Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen has died at 96. The Roman Catholic archdiocese says Hunthausen died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at his home in Helena, Montana. Hunthausen served as the bishop of Helena from 1962 to 1975 and as archbishop of Seattle from 1975 to 1991. (Ellen Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, File) less FILE - In this May 18, 2009 file photo, former Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen, 87, retired and living in Montana, testifies at the King County Courthouse in Seattle. Former Seattle Archbishop Raymond G. ... more Photo: Ellen M. Banner Funeral set for former Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — A funeral is planned Wednesday for retired Seattle Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen, who served as the bishop of Helena, Montana, from 1962 to 1975 and as archbishop of Seattle from 1975 to 1991.

The Seattle Archdiocese says a funeral mass is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Cathedral in Seattle. The 96-year-old died July 22 at his home in Helena.

On Tuesday, his body will be lying in state for viewing at St. James from 2 to 5 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m.

The archdiocese has said Hunthausen was the last living American bishop to have participated in all four sessions of the Second Vatican Council, called by the pope in the early 1960s to modernize the church.

His legacy includes support for the needy, including the Hunthausen Fund in Helena at Good Samaritan Ministries and the Hunthausen Fund at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, where contributions can be made in lieu of flowers.