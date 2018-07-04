GFA names Jarvis II coach

Mike Jarvis II, a former Division I player and coach, has been named the new boys varsity basketball coach at Greens Farms Academy in Westport.

“I’m excited to build upon what’s been done here before,” Jarvis said. “I’m looking forward to working with the leadership of Head of School Bob Whelan and athletic director Tauni Butterfield, who have been great throughout this whole process.”

Over the course of his career, Jarvis has gone to eight NCAA tournaments, including one as a player, and has coached at George Washington University, Drexel University, St. John’s, Duke and Florida Atlantic.

“We’re excited to have Coach Jarvis join our athletic department,” GFA athletic director Tauni Butterfield said. “He brings a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach to our program, and we’re looking forward to our season tipping off with him leading the way.”

Jarvis—whose father is longtime college coach Mike Jarvis Sr.—played under his dad at Boston University, helping to lead the Terriers to to the North Atlantic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament during the 1988 season.

After graduating from Boston University in 1992, the younger Jarvis began his coaching career George Washington.

He spent four years with the Colonials, coaching under his father, before spending the 1996-97 season as the recruiting coordinator at Drexel University. He returned to George Washington the following year to rejoin his father’s staff.

In 1998, Jarvis followed his namesake to St. John’s University, where he spent six seasons on the staff with the Red Storm. St. John's would return to postseason play four times in Jarvis II's five seasons as an assistant coach, coming within one game of the Final Four in 1999. The Red Storm went on to capture the Big East Tournament Championship in 2000 and the NIT title in 2003.

Jarvis also spent two seasons on the staff at Duke University as the Director of Player Development before rejoining his father at Florida Atlantic University.

All told, in his college career, he been a part of teams that reached the NCAA Sweet 16 four times, helped his teams win three conference championships and was part of an NIT championship winning team, as well.

Additionally, Jarvis spent the summer of 2000 as an assistant coach for the 24/7 U.S. All-Stars. The team traveled in Greece for 10 days and won a three-day tournament.

The following summer, Jarvis II took over the head coaching position for the 24/7 U.S. All-Stars and guided the team to tournament championships in Italy and Greece.

Jarvis had left basketball for a handful years to work in the private sector before returning to the sport as the head coach of the Dragons.

Jarvis will oversee a GFA boys basketball program has won four total FAA championships and three New England championships since 2013.

Jarvis and his wife, Jen, have one daughter, Delaney, and one son, Madison. They reside in Fairfield County.