  For the third time in eight years, General Motors is recalling cars that can leak oil and catch fire, sometimes damaging garages and houses. The recall, which covers 1.4 million vehicles dating to the 1997 model year, is needed because repairs from the first two didn't work.
    Photo: Paul Sancta | AP File Photo
Photo: Paul Sancta | AP File Photo
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 240,000 vehicles, mainly in the U.S. and Canada, to fix a problem that could hamper rear brake performance.

The recall covers many GMC Terrain, Buick Lacrosse and Regal, Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, Volt, Impala and Bolt vehicles from 2018 and 2019. Also covered is the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

GM says the rear brake caliper pistons can contain trapped hydrogen gas that could make the brakes feel soft and increase the risk of a crash. GM says it's not aware of any crashes.

Dealers will bleed the brakes to remove gas. Once the gas is out GM says the problem won't happen again.

GM is preparing to notify owners, but those with concerns can call dealers and schedule repairs now.