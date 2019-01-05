GOP candidate: Board change limits chance of new election

Mark Harris, center, Republican candidate for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District seat, speaks with reporters alongside his attorney David Freedman, right, outside the state elections board building, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. Harris and his lawyers met for about two hours with board investigators examining absentee ballot irregularities in the 9th District.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Republican in the nation's last undecided congressional race says he believes changes to North Carolina's elections board mean a new election is less likely.

Mark Harris told The Charlotte Observer on Friday he believes the possibility of new election "dropped significantly" when a judicial panel last month dissolved the nine-member State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement.

The board was investigating alleged ballot fraud by an operative hired by the Harris' campaign.

A five-member board with three Democrats and two Republicans is expected to be named by Jan. 31. The law then requires that four of the members vote to order a new election.

But three members also must vote to certify the election. Unofficial returns show Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the 9th District race.