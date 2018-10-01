GOP's Hudson won't seek 4th term in Mississippi Senate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The chairman of the Mississippi Senate Agriculture Committee says he will not run for re-election in 2019.

The Hattiesburg American reports that third-term Sen. Billy Hudson of Hattiesburg made the announcement Monday at the Forrest County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The 80-year-old Hudson says he and his wife have made more than 570 trips to Jackson in the past 11 years. He says the travel is taking a toll on their bodies.

Hudson served as a Forrest County supervisor for a decade before winning a seat in the 52-person state Senate, where Republicans hold a majority.

He is a retired rancher and former CEO of Hudson Salvage, a chain of stores founded by his father.

