Game wardens, police, search for man who fell into stream

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — First responders in Maine are searching for a man who fell into a stream in Bangor.

Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department said the man fell into the Kenduskag Stream at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Maine Game Wardens and police and firefighters have been looking for him.

The Bangor Daily News reports police said the man and his wife were standing on a platform. The man, who has not been identified, apparently fell into the stream accidentally after jumping off of the wooden platform onto a concrete platform along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail.