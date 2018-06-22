Gaming commission approves license for remote casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Gaming Commission has approved a gaming license for a casino in a northern Nevada city of 27 people.

Chairman Tony Alamo says the unanimously approved license might be the most isolated location ever approved.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the commission approved a restricted gaming license for Jason Stegall of Jarbidge on Thursday.

Alamo allowed Stegall to appear before the commission by telephone.

Stegall is the sole proprietor of the Outdoor Inn, where he has four slot machines operated by coins only.

Jarbidge is located less than an hour away from the Idaho border in Elko County.

