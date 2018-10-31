Gary Holland, longtime newspaper editor in Mississippi, dies

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Gary Holland, a longtime newspaper editor in Mississippi, died Monday at his home in Pascagoula. He was 81.

The Mississippi Press reports that funeral services are Friday at First Baptist Church in Pascagoula.

Holland was a Georgia native and earned a journalism degree in 1958 from the University of Georgia, where he was editor of the student newspaper, The Red & Black. He moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1964 and worked 32 years as a newspaper editor in Pascagoula, first for the Chronicle and then for the Mississippi Press once the two papers merged in 1966.

After leaving the newspaper, he wrote for Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula for several years.

Holland finished his career at the Sun Herald in Biloxi-Gulfport, where he was part of the team that shared the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Hurricane Katrina coverage.

Mike Wixon, who worked at the Mississippi Press for 21 years, said newsroom employees called Holland "Chief."

"He was interested in not only the news, but also the community," Wixon said.

Debbie Anglin started working at the Mississippi Press in 1977 when she was a senior in high school. She said Holland was well connected in the community and knew when big news was about to happen.

"He was a man of integrity and didn't back down from doing the right thing," Anglin said

Holland is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Holland; daughters Gina Shelton of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Joanna Triplett of Madison, Mississippi; and five grandchildren.

