Gary seeks developers to build attraction at beachside site

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary city officials are hoping to attract a developer to turn a plot of land along Lake Michigan into a lakefront destination.

The northwestern Indiana city is seeking bids from developers interested in building hotels, restaurants, tourist-oriented retail, pedestrian-friendly commerce or unique attractions like a science center on the 21-acre site.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the city aims to sell the property and its beachside parking to a private enterprise for at least $4.25 million.

The site in Gary's Miller neighborhood is near the Indiana Dunes National Park's western gateway.

Gary officials will accept redevelopment proposals and sealed bids through June 19. The Gary Redevelopment Commission will unseal those bids at a public hearing the same day before later deciding on the winning proposal at a public meeting.

