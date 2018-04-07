Gas expansion project to temporarily close Darien road

DARIEN — Darien drivers could experience routine road delays over the next few months starting on Monday, April 9, when Eversource Energy begins a large-scale natural gas expansion project in town.

Police said that Ledge Road and Greenwood Avenue will be initially affected by the project. From there, the project will move along to Hoyt Street (Route 106) from Greenwood Avenue (north to the New Canaan town line) and West Avenue (from the area of Brown Street east towards Leroy Avenue). The project is expected to last into the summer months, police said.

On Monday, work will begin on Ledge Road (U.S. 1) and work up towards the town transfer station and Darien Public Works garage.

At the same time, work will also commence on Greenwood Avenue, between Camp Avenue and Hoyt Street (Route 106). This will require the temporary closure of Greenwood Avenue during the normal work day (7 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Only residents of Greenwood Avenue and guests of residents will be allowed access and exit during the work day. Non-residents and all through traffic will use Camp Avenue and Hoyt Street to move through the area.

The daily closure of Greenwood Ave. is expected to last a week to ten days. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Darien cops and traffic agents will be assigned to these projects to assist with facilitating safe and orderly traffic flow through and around the affected areas.

The Police Department asks that all motorists plan trips through the affected areas accordingly and consider alternate routes if possible.

“We thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience as this natural gas expansion project moves forward,” wrote Administrative Services Captain Don Anderson.

Further traffic advisories and updates will be issued as required. Traffic-related questions concerning the gas expansion project can be directed to Anderson at 203-662-5312 or via email at danderson@darienct.gov.