Gas prices down more in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have gone down a bit more in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets in Vermont found that average retail gasoline prices in the state have fallen 2.2 cents in the past week to an average of $2.56 per gallon. New Hampshire has seen a decrease of 2.1 cents to $2.45 per gallon. In Maine, average gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon, to $2.51.

GasBuddy says the national average gas price has fallen a penny per gallon in the past week to $2.51. The national average has decreased 5 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 22 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.