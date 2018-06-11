Gas prices in Salt Lake City area increase, average $3.10

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gasoline prices in the Salt Lake City area have increased more than 2 cents in the past week.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area is $3.10. That's according to a survey of 380 gas outlets.

Gas prices in Salt Lake City Sunday were more than 60 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and about 4 cents lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says gasoline prices will likely decline this month after peaking just before Memorial Day.

DeHaan says prices will likely drop as "summer gasoline inventories continue to build and refiners continue to crank out fuels like gasoline and diesel."

The national average has fallen about 3 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.91.