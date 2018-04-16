Gas prices reach highest point in 6 months

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up two cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve regular is averaging $2.65 per gallon. That's six cents below the national average of $2.71.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 33 cents higher than it was at this time last year, when it sold for $2.32 per gallon.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.55 per gallon and as high as $2.89 in Rhode Island.

AAA says gas prices are the highest they've been in six months and are likely to continue rising.