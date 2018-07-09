Gas prices rise as hurricane season begins

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline in Massachusetts is up 2 cents this week.

AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.86 per gallon, an increase from $2.84.

That's the same as the national average of $2.86. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 69 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.72 per gallon to as high as $2.99.

Public and Legislative Affairs Director Mary Maguire says the demand for gasoline this summer remains strong, and pump prices have been relatively stable. She warns the beginning of hurricane season could mean higher prices.