Gas service restored to 80 percent of Newport customers

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Utility company officials say they have restored gas service to more than 5,100 customers in Newport.

National Grid says that 80 percent of the roughly 6,400 impacted Newport customers have had their meters turned back on and their gas appliances re-lit as of Sunday morning.

National Grid suspended service to parts of Aquidneck Island on Monday following a potentially dangerous loss of pressure caused by a supplier's faulty valve.

National Grid says hundreds of workers have been working around the clock to restore service, starting with facilities like hospitals and schools.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has said the state has opened an investigation into the gas outage to figure out whether National Grid was responsible for "causing this crisis."