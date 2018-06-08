https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Genesee-Brewery-gets-48-5-million-makeover-12977543.php
Genesee Brewery gets $48.5 million makeover
Updated 12:10 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Genesee Brewery in Rochester has a new brewing system that the company says will improve the quality of its beer.
North American Breweries on Thursday announced the completion of a three-year, $48.5 million overhaul.
The company says over the last few months, workers at the brewery have been transitioning to the new system and testing recipes and processes.
The upgrades include a new brewhouse that uses less material, water and energy, 24 new high-efficiency fermentation tanks and an automated system that frees up brewers to focus on developing recipes and quality improvements.
The company says it's the most significant project in its history.
