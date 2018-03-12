Georgia girl, 12, has fatal allergic reaction to granola bar

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Weekend funeral services were held in Georgia's Coweta County for a 12-year-old girl who died of an allergic reaction to peanuts in a granola bar.

WSB TV reports that Amanda Huynh had taken a bite of a granola bar while on a school bus last Tuesday.

Her family said she had eaten such snacks before — and she was always careful to avoid peanuts. But this time she became ill.

She was rushed to a nearby school, where nurses treated her until an ambulance arrived. She died Thursday.

The principal at Lee Middle School sent a letter to parents notifying them that grief counselors will be at the school in the coming days.

Amanda Huynh's brother said he hopes her story will educate others about food allergies.

