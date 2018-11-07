Georgia voters decide open statewide seats, House races

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia voters are turning out Tuesday to decide a number of key races on the ballot beyond the heated showdown for governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.

Democrats, shut out of holding any statewide office in Georgia since 2010, hoped enthusiasm for Abrams' campaign would help them win back open seats for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and insurance commissioner.

Meanwhile, two Republican members of Congress faced strong Democratic challengers in metro Atlanta districts long considered safe for the GOP. Georgia's remaining congressmen, eight Republicans and four Democrats, all cruised to re-election.

And Republican incumbents on the utility-regulating Public Service Commission ran amid an outcry over spiraling costs for the Plant Vogtle nuclear plant expansion.

Here's a look at some of the high-profile contests beyond the gubernatorial battle.

OPEN SEATS

Candidates squared off to fill the statewide offices given up by Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Kemp, Georgia's GOP secretary of state, when they joined the election-season scramble to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Nathan Deal.

Republican Geoff Duncan, a former state lawmaker, faced Democratic businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico in the race for lieutenant governor. Duncan would be only the second Republican to hold the job since it debuted on the ballot in 1946. Democrats last won the No. 2 statewide office in 2002.

Former Democratic congressman John Barrow, who lost his House seat in 2014, sought a comeback in the race for secretary of state. Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger hoped to keep the office of Georgia's elections chief in GOP hands. Libertarian Smythe Duval is also on the ballot.

GOP Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens' decision to step down created yet another vacancy. Republican Jim Black, Hudgens' former chief of staff, ran to succeed his old boss against Democratic insurance agent Janice Laws. Also in the race was Libertarian Donnie Foster.

OTHER STATEWIDE SHOWDOWNS

GOP state School Superintendent Richard Woods won a second term against Democrat Otha Thornton Jr., who was the first black man to serve as president of the National PTA.

Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler defeated Democrat Richard Keatley, a former professor of French and Italian. And Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black won re-election over Democratic software developer Fred Swann.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr faced his first election test since the governor appointed him two years ago to fill the unexpired term of his predecessor, Sam Olens. Carr's opponent, Democrat Charlie Bailey, was a former Fulton County prosecutor who has argued Carr lacks the legal experience the job demands.

CONGRESSIONAL CHALLENGES

Two congressional seats in metro Atlanta were being closely watched as Democrats try to unseat two Republican House members in suburban districts known to favor the GOP. Democrats hoped that shifting demographics and voters disaffected with Donald Trump will give them an opening.

In the 6th District north of Atlanta, Republican Rep. Karen Handel faced Democratic gun-control activist Lucy McBath, whose teenage son was fatally shot six years ago in Florida. It was Handel's second race since last year, when she won the House seat in a grueling special election against Democrat Jon Ossoff, who spent $30 million on the race.

In the neighboring 7th District, GOP Rep. Rob Woodall faced Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, a college professor at Georgia State University who outpaced the incumbent congressman in fundraising. Bourdeaux raised more than $1.9 million, nearly double Woodall's total. However, the four-term Republican congressman has won each of his prior elections with no less than 60 percent of the vote.

ELSEWHERE IN THE U.S. HOUSE

GOP Rep. Tom Graves easily won re-election in his congressional district that strongly favors Republican candidates. This year, his Democratic opponent was further handicapped by having to spend much of the campaign in jail.

Graves defeated Democrat Steve Foster, who was sentenced by a judge in August to six months in jail for drunken driving. Foster's attorney, Richard Murray, confirmed the incarcerated candidate was released Tuesday. Foster refused to quit the 14th District race in northwest Georgia. The misdemeanor DUI conviction didn't disqualify him from the ballot.

Six other GOP congressmen — Reps. Buddy Carter, Jody Hice, Rick Allen, Doug Collins, Barry Loudermilk and Drew Ferguson — all overcame Democratic challengers.

Three Democratic congressmen — Reps. Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson and David Scott — also defeated opponents.

Democratic Rep. John Lewis and GOP Rep. Austin Scott were unopposed.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Two Republican members of Georgia's utility-regulating Public Service Commission hoped to defend their seats amid criticism over escalating costs for building two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta.

GOP incumbent Chuck Eaton faced Democrat Lindy Miller and Libertarian Ryan Graham for the commission's District 3 seat in metro Atlanta. And Republican commissioner Tricia Pridemore was being challenged by Democrat Dawn Randolph and Libertarian John Turpish for the PSC's District 5 seat in western Georgia.

The PSC has come under fire for its December vote authorizing construction to continue at Plant Vogtle, a decision made before Pridemore was appointed in February. The project is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget, raising concerns that ratepayers will get saddled with the added cost.

