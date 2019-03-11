Ghosn, out on bail, wants OK to go to Nissan's board meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn, released on bail last week, is asking for a court's approval to attend the Japanese automaker's board meeting Tuesday.

Nissan dismissed Ghosn as chairman after his Nov. 19 arrest, but he remains on the board. His lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters Monday that Ghosn wants to attend the meeting.

It is unclear if Ghosn could attend. The court's approval is needed based on restrictions imposed as a condition for his release on bail.

Japanese media say prosecutors will likely argue against his attendance. They were not available for immediate comment.

Ghosn has been charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He says he is innocent.