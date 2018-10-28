Giant Maine salmon farm seeks first of many needed permits

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Norwegian company that is looking to build a major salmon farming operation in Maine has filed an application with the state for a key permit it needs for the project.

Nordic Aquafarms wants to build the farm in Belfast. It would be an inland farm capable of producing more than 60 million pounds of fish per year.

The company is asking the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for a discharge permit for the farm. The company says the permit is the first of several permits it needs at the local, state and federal levels.

Nordic Aquafarms wants to begin constructing the farm next year. The company hopes operations can begin by 2020. It has said the project would be one of the largest of its kind.