Girl, 6, rescued after posting photos of dead father online

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Flint-area authorities say a 6-year-old girl has been rescued from a home after posting photos of her dead father and unconscious stepmother on social media.

Police in Mount Morris Township say a relative in Tennessee contacted them after seeing the photos. Officers went to the home Thursday evening and found the body of the man and woman, who was taken to a hospital and is listed in intensive care.

Township Police Chief Terence Green says the adults appear to have overdosed on drugs. He credits the girl, now with her mother, for being resourceful and saving a life during a traumatic event.