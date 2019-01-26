Gleaners food bank seeking volunteers to help during winter

DETROIT (AP) — An organization that provides food for struggling families, children, senior citizens and military veterans in the Detroit area is seeking volunteers.

Gleaners Community Food Bank says volunteers are needed to help deliver food to homes of people who are ill, help package quick-frozen fruits and vegetables into family-sized portions for distribution at its distribution center in Warren, and to work with its My Neighborhood Mobile Grocery weekly pop-up market.

Community Engagement Director Denise Leduc says the winter months can be the toughest for the people Gleaners serves "because many face difficult choices, such as whether to pay for heat or feed their families."

More than 57,000 volunteer shifts were completed last year.

Gleaners provides food through schools, soup kitchens, shelters and pantries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties.