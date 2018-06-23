https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Glendale-officer-injured-during-stolen-vehicle-13019918.php
Glendale officer injured during stolen vehicle pursuit
Published 11:16 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — A Glendale police officer was hurt after being struck by a vehicle during a high-speed chase.
Authorities say the officer was assisting Whitefish Bay police in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle at 2:40 a.m. Saturday. The officer was putting a tire deflation device in place when the suspect vehicle crossed the intersection at a high rate of speed, drove across several lanes of traffic and struck the officer. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect continued to elude police. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the city of Milwaukee.
