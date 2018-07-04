Glider crashes into farmer's field, no injuries reported

POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — Police say a glider crashed into a farmer's field in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened in Pomfret when the pilot tried to land around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The aircraft struck a gully during the crash, causing heavy tail-end damage.

The pilot has been identified as 63-year-old Bob Iuliano, of Queensbury, New York, and police say he was not injured.

The crash has been reported to the National Transportation Safety Board for further investigation.