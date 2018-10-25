Goldman Sachs to buy Seattle's historic Smith Tower

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's historic Smith Tower is being sold to Goldman Sachs.

The Seattle Times reports the New York-based financial giant confirmed the deal Tuesday, saying it was part of a portfolio of properties it is purchasing in the Seattle and Denver areas. It declined to comment further.

Seattle-based Unico Properties, which bought the city's original skyscraper for $74 million in 2015, said Wednesday they are currently in the process of due diligence with Goldman Sachs.

The sale hasn't been recorded and it wasn't immediately clear what other local buildings were part of the deal. Unico owns about 30 properties in King County, mostly offices.

Built in 1914, the Smith Tower has historical landmark protections that prevent major redevelopment. Unico poured money into a renovation recently, including a redone observation deck that includes a new speakeasy.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com