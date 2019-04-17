Goodman, undergoing cancer treatment, postpones swearing-in

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's swearing-in for a third term Wednesday has been postponed until May because she isn't feeling well.

Goodman has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer since January. She overwhelmingly won re-election earlier this month but skipped her Election Night party because she was feeling too tired after a recent round of chemotherapy.

Her husband, former mayor Oscar Goodman, delivered a victory speech on her behalf.

Carolyn Goodman attended a city council meeting the next day but left halfway through after feeling ill.

She also skipped a brief council meeting on April 10 because she was unwell.

City spokesman Jace Radke says overall the mayor is feeling better and she expects to have her swearing in at a May 1 council meeting.