Gov. Baker vetoes toll plan, bill to lift "cap on kids"

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has vetoed a proposed discount toll pilot program and a measure that would have lifted the state's so-called "cap on kids."

The toll proposal called for the state Department of Transportation to launch a test program for offering discounted tolls to motorists who travel during off-peak travel times to reduce highway congestion.

The Republican said Friday the plan isn't an effective response to congestion and the state should continue focusing on improving public transit.

Baker also vetoed a proposal to end the cap on kids. Under the policy, children who are born to parents already on welfare are denied additional benefits by the state.

Baker said removing the cap would reduce incentives for those receiving Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children benefits from finding work.