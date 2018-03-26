Gov. Cuomo jokes at Harlem church: Jews have no rhythm

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has joked during a speech at a predominantly black New York City church that Jews lack rhythm when dancing.

The Democrat seeking a third term in office made the awkward crack Sunday at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem.

Noting he was Catholic, Cuomo said Catholics and Baptists share many of the same beliefs but Catholics "do it without the rhythm."

He added: "But we try. We are not as without rhythm as our Jewish brothers and sisters."

Cuomo then singled out Hank Sheinkopf, a Jewish Democratic political consultant who was moving to the music in a front pew. Cuomo referred to Sheinkopf's movements as "ugly."

A Cuomo spokeswoman later told the New York Post the governor was poking fun at himself and a longtime friend.