Gov. Mead appoints Froelicher to judge seat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Matt Mead has appointed Peter H. Froelicher to a new state district judge seat.

Froelicher fills the new fourth judgeship in the First Judicial District that was created by the Legislature.

Froelicher graduated from the University of Wyoming, College of Law in 1992. Froelicher has served as a public defender, Laramie County attorney and director of the state Office of Administrative Hearings.

In a statement, Froelicher says it's a tremendous honor to serve as a district court judge and he looks forward to helping with the heavy workload of the district.