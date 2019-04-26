Gov. Mead appoints Lincoln County circuit judge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Gregory S. Corpening as Circuit Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln County.

Corpening will replace retiring Judge Frank Zebre.

Corpening currently serves as the deputy Lincoln County and prosecuting attorney and as the Kemmerer city prosecuting attorney. He previously served in private practice and worked as the attorney for Child Support Services of Wyoming.

Corpening grew up in Saratoga and graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law.

He says in a statement that he's grateful for the opportunity and he looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Lincoln County and Wyoming.