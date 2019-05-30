Gov. Mills signs bill to expand abortion providers in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill aimed at expanding abortion providers in Maine.

The proposal, signed into law Thursday, allows nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse-midwives to perform the procedure.

Mills brought forward the proposal.

Maine has faced lawsuits from advocacy groups and abortion clinics over its abortion provider restrictions, as well as its ban on state Medicaid funds for abortions.

Maine becomes the second state after California with a law allowing non-doctors to perform abortions.

Nearly two dozen states, including Vermont and New Hampshire, have expanded their list of abortion medication providers following court or agency rulings.