Government shutdown could make it tough for tax-filers

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Officials say with tax season fast approaching, filers seeking money back on their 2018 income taxes could see delayed refunds if the federal government shutdown continues.

The Standard-Examiner reports Jenny Brown, head of the union representing Ogden IRS employees, says with Ogden serving as a support center for income tax inquiries from the general public, those with questions could have a tougher time getting answers.

Brown, who's president of Local 67 of the National Treasury Employees Union, says with minimal IRS staffing, those with questions are "not going to get through" on IRS phone lines or they're going to have much longer waits than usual.

The IRS, within the U.S. Department of Treasury, is one of the agencies impacted by the shutdown and is also one of the major job providers in Weber County.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net