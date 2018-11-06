Governor's race, Medicaid measure top Idaho ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Polls open at 8 a.m. across the state, when Idaho voters will line up to cast ballots on several federal, statewide and local races ranging from Congress to city council.

That includes the governor's race, where Lt. Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, is vying against Democratic former lawmaker Paulette Jordan.

The winner could find themselves working with someone from the opposite party in the lieutenant governor's seat, where Democratic Army veteran Kristin Collum is facing Republican former lawmaker Janice McGeachin.

No matter who is victorious, the winner will be Idaho's first female lieutenant governor.

The polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

To find a polling place, residents can visit the Idaho Secretary of State's website, idahovotes.gov.