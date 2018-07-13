Grain bin company founder Eugene Sukup dies at 89

SHEFFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Eugene Sukup (SOO'-kuhp), who founded a grain bin and dryer company in northern Iowa, has died at the age of 89.

Retz Funeral Home in Sheffield says Sukup died Thursday at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City. Services are scheduled Tuesday in Hampton.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. says Sukup "will be remembered by his family and many friends, colleagues and members of the agriculture community as a leader, innovator and exceptionally caring and generous person."

Sukup and his wife, Mary, founded Sukup Manufacturing in 1963 in a welding shop in Sheffield. His first patent was for grain stirring equipment to keep corn from spoiling in a bin. The company employs a little over 600 people in Sheffield.

He was born at his family's home about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Ashfall Fossil Beds Historical State Park in northeast Nebraska.