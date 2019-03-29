Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Wheat for May fell 6.75 cents at 4.5775 a bushel; May corn declined 17.50 cents at 3.5650 a bushel; May oats rose 4.25 cents at $2.69 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 5.25 cents at $8.8425 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .82 cent at $1.2570 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .70 cent at $1.4525 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs declined 1.50 cents at $.7737 a pound.