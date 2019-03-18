Grant to help bring high-speed internet to New Carlisle area

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A county in northern Indiana will get a $1 million federal grant to expand high-speed broadband service in an area where officials hope to lure large industry.

The South Bend Tribune reports Friday that St. Joseph County also will use New Carlisle area tax increment finance funds to add another $1 million for the project.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration grant was announced Friday.

St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol says the project's design plans are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The fiber conduit could be installed by the end of the year. Schalliol said internet service providers would be able to tap into the fiber conduit to provide high-speed internet access to area businesses, schools, the library and homeowners.

