Grants announced for Bella Vista Bypass, Hot Springs project

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced $45 million in grant money for two roads projects affecting Arkansas.

The funding was announced Tuesday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will receive $20 million to construct a bypass from U.S. 70 near Hot Springs to the intersection of Arkansas Highways 5 and 7. The bypass will include two 12-foot travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders.

Also, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission will receive $25 million to complete the long-awaited Bella Vista Bypass. That project will build a 4.8-mile stretch of Interstate 49 in Pineville, Missouri, south to the state line to connect with I-49 in Arkansas.