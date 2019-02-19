Greece's central banker protests, says minister is meddling

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's central bank chief asked Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to intervene on Tuesday after a cabinet minister phoned him to tell him how to do his job and then allegedly leaked the conversation to the press.

In a statement, bank chief Yiannis Stournaras deplored the deputy minister's "unheard-of" attempt to influence the central bank, and urged Tsipras to protect the central bank's independence.

"The preposterous attempt ... to interfere with how the administration of the Bank of Greece and I personally perform our duties is a gross institutional transgression," he said.

The Bank of Greece governor — a finance minister in Greece's former conservative government — has long had a testy relationship with Tsipras' left-wing administration, and is frequently targeted by pro-government media.

On Monday, Deputy Health Minister Pavlos Polakis announced on social media that he phoned Stournaras over an investigation into a loan from a commercial bank under the central bank's jurisdiction that Polakis had received. The bank that issued the loan said it had followed correct procedures.

The deputy health minister, a colorful figure who has been photographed breaking Greek laws by smoking in indoor public areas, said he urged Stournaras to also investigate loans allegedly taken out by opposition politicians.

A 450-word, verbatim account of the conversation was subsequently published by a pro-government website, and Stournaras accused Polakis of secretly recording the call and then leaking it.

"It is historically unprecedented ... for a government minister to record a private telephone conversation and to immediately leak, selectively, falsified parts of such a conversation to a media outlet friendly to the government," Stournaras said.

Polakis denied recording the call, but the allegation prompted a senior Athens prosecutor to order an investigation.

Polakis also announced that he was giving the central bank chief a three-day deadline to investigate the alleged loans taken by opposition politicians. According to the leaked transcript of the phone call, which Polakis said was an accurate rendition, he told Stournaras:

"When you have checked my loan check the others too, otherwise I will come by and won't leave until you order the investigation."