Grimes contests law removing her power over elections board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's secretary of state has challenged a new state law removing her power over the State Board of Elections. Alison Lundergan Grimes claims the action by Republican lawmakers amounts to an unconstitutional infringement of her executive authority.

Grimes, a Democrat, warns that "confusion and uncertainty" will surround Kentucky's May 21 primary election unless the law is invalidated.

Grimes filed the suit Monday in Franklin County Circuit Court. It seeks an injunction blocking the law's implementation and a ruling that it violates Kentucky's Constitution.

Some top Republican lawmakers are among the defendants. Their legislative offices didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The law removes the secretary of state as chairman and a voting member of the elections board. It also limits access by the secretary of state's office to a database of registered voters.